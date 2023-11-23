Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,787 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 3,325.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 19,626.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $403.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Flushing Financial from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

