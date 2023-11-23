Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Shares Gap Down to $11.74

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.74, but opened at $11.11. Forafric Global shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 1,451 shares traded.

Forafric Global Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Forafric Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Forafric Global by 380.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 48,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Forafric Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Forafric Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Forafric Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

