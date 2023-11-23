Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,991 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $13,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 37.4% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 156,602 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 42,619 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 74.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,690 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 171,510 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

