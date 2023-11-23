Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Director Acquires $51,000.00 in Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) Director Eric J. Green acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,872 shares in the company, valued at $800,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Full House Resorts Price Performance

Shares of FLL opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FLL. StockNews.com raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 52,929 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois.

Further Reading

