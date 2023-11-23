Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,536,000 after buying an additional 170,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,655,000 after purchasing an additional 228,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,502,000 after purchasing an additional 941,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,784,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,994,000 after purchasing an additional 35,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $91,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 236,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,219. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

