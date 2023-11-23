Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 105,500 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 37,018 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 131,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 2.2 %

MDU stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $22.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

