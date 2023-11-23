Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 37.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McGrath RentCorp

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $44,113.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,354.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $44,113.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,354.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $441,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $99.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $85.63 and a 52-week high of $111.70.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

