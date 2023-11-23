Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 1,100 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Royal Gold by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 17.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Royal Gold by 9.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RGLD shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Royal Gold stock opened at $116.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.76 and a 200-day moving average of $114.94. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

