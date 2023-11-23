Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 12,676 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.1 %

EW stock opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day moving average of $79.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,795 shares of company stock valued at $12,724,914. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

