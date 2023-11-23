Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,851 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in VMware by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in VMware by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in VMware by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,030,337.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,668,039.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of VMware stock opened at $142.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.07 and a 200 day moving average of $151.28. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $181.14.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

