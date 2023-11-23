Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 13,429 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,429 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 353.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 58.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 33,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $1,331,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $58.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.72. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.82.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 5,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $323,109.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,921,573.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 5,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $323,109.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,921,573.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $835,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,144 shares in the company, valued at $847,328.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,902,247 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

