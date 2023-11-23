Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Director Laurence Tarica Acquires 200,000 Shares

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) Director Laurence Tarica acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,008,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,278.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gannett Trading Up 1.2 %

GCI stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Gannett Co., Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $3.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $302.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 2.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 149.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Gannett in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Gannett in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gannett in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Gannett in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 218 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.6 million and Sunday circulation of 4.1 million; 175 weekly print media; and 266 locally-focused websites.

