Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Gannett Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Gannett has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a market cap of $302.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 2.45.

Insider Transactions at Gannett

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,008,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,278.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,008,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,278.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Reed purchased 60,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,304,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,641,689.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gannett

Gannett Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Gannett by 15.0% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 218 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.6 million and Sunday circulation of 4.1 million; 175 weekly print media; and 266 locally-focused websites.

