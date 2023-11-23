Gavin Rennick Sells 6,675 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SLB opened at $52.52 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 71.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 132.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 95,220 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 226,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

