Gene Liu Sells 285 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) insider Gene Liu sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $53,047.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,621.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gene Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Gene Liu sold 185 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $34,219.45.

Atlassian Trading Down 2.4 %

TEAM opened at $180.55 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $115.24 and a twelve month high of $215.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.13 and a 200-day moving average of $181.27. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of -92.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The company had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter worth $26,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth $233,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter worth $34,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

