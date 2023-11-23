Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THRM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,213,000 after purchasing an additional 625,083 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,991,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 1,762.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 403,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,356,000 after buying an additional 381,483 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,802,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 668,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,862,000 after buying an additional 268,477 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 1.41. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.26 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on THRM. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Gentherm

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $170,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,950 shares in the company, valued at $508,449.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $170,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,449.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $155,935.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,852.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Profile

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.