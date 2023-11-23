George R. Neble Sells 3,000 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) Director George R. Neble sold 3,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $114,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,561.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Intapp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:INTA opened at $38.20 on Thursday. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $50.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.29.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.14 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. Intapp’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Intapp
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on INTA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays began coverage on Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.
View Our Latest Research Report on INTA
About Intapp
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intapp
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.