George R. Neble Sells 3,000 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Director George R. Neble sold 3,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $114,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,170,561.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $38.20 on Thursday. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $50.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.29.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.14 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. Intapp's revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,652,000 after purchasing an additional 221,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intapp by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after buying an additional 257,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intapp by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,581,000 after buying an additional 276,813 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Intapp by 824.1% during the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,421,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,596,000 after buying an additional 1,268,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Intapp by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after buying an additional 422,016 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays began coverage on Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

