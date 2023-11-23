Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Sells $1,123,090.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $1,123,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $120.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $123.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

GL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Globe Life by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,884,000 after purchasing an additional 168,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Globe Life by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,163,000 after purchasing an additional 84,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,689,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160,145 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

