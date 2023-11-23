Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $67.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Golar LNG Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of GLNG opened at $21.40 on Thursday. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Golar LNG by 116.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 61,235 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 32,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,124,315 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,536,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 13.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,774 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

