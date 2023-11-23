Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th.

Golden Ocean Group has increased its dividend by an average of 93.4% per year over the last three years. Golden Ocean Group has a payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $10.58.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.90 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 13.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 353,786 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 23,385 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. 19.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

