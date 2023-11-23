Grainger plc (LON:GRI) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.37 Per Share

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.37 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Grainger’s previous dividend of $2.28. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of Grainger stock opened at GBX 259.40 ($3.25) on Thursday. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of GBX 215.40 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 271.80 ($3.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.73, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,250.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 240 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 240.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grainger

In related news, insider Robert Hudson bought 118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.19) per share, for a total transaction of £300.90 ($376.45). Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides private rental homes in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. Grainger plc was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

