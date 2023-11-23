Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LW. TD Cowen began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW stock opened at $98.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.14. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.