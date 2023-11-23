Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 258 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Hess by 41.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HES. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $144.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.17 and a 200 day moving average of $145.41. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.53. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

