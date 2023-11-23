Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 33,770 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,770 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,751,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,386,000 after acquiring an additional 425,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,728,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,342,000 after acquiring an additional 109,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,251,000 after acquiring an additional 585,270 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,838,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,993,000 after acquiring an additional 292,677 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,333,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,411,000 after purchasing an additional 59,648 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $14.41 on Thursday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -172.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

