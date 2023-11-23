Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 691 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Fortinet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Fortinet by 7.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 15.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 9.7% during the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Up 0.7 %

FTNT opened at $52.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,281 over the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.