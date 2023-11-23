Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 960 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $54,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $150.82 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $144.95 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The stock has a market cap of $363.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.14.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.