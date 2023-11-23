Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 36,461 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 488,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,461 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $20,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth about $1,450,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,853,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Teck Resources by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources stock opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TECK

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.