Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 24,713 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 976,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $19,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEAK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PEAK opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

