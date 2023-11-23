Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 72,956 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 965,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,956 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in TELUS were worth $18,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 227.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in TELUS in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 29.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TELUS by 18.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $17.56 on Thursday. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.42%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TU. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

