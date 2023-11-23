Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $22,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,263,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,280,000 after buying an additional 248,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 67,055.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,737,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,431,000 after buying an additional 6,727,708 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Henry Schein by 2.0% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,347,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,562,000 after acquiring an additional 86,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,028,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,445,000 after purchasing an additional 78,846 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $69.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.