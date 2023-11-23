Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $22,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,944,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at $896,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $414,761.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,655,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at $896,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,550 shares of company stock worth $14,667,991. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $546.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $470.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.63 and a 52-week high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

