Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,023 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $19,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock opened at $171.05 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $172.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.52.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.71.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

