Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $20,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $113.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.