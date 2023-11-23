Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $22,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 210.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.0 %

APTV opened at $81.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.00 and its 200-day moving average is $96.92. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $124.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

