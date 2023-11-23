Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,024 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Trimble were worth $22,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Trimble by 319,324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,126,122,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915,200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Trimble by 86,928.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,901 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $162,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,709 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $129,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,763,849.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $164,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $129,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,763,849.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,664 shares of company stock valued at $707,889 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $62.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $957.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.41 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. On average, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

