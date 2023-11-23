Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

