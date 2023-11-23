Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $19.10 Million Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,964,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in NIO were worth $19,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 1,182.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 30.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NIO from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.68.

NYSE NIO opened at $7.47 on Thursday. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 94.92%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

