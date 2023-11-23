Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $19.61 Million Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $19,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,936,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,540,707,000 after buying an additional 273,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,975,000 after buying an additional 939,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,364,000 after buying an additional 85,103 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 45.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,456,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,455,000 after buying an additional 769,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,207,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,059,000 after purchasing an additional 93,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUI. Bank of America lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.36.

NYSE SUI opened at $123.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.73. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $163.83.

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

