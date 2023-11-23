Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $19.90 Million Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 629,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,758 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $19,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,430,000 after buying an additional 2,588,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,461,000 after purchasing an additional 94,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.46%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

