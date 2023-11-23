Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $20.51 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $20,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 55.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HUBB opened at $299.68 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.15 and its 200-day moving average is $305.77.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.43.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

