Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $23.19 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,723 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hologic were worth $23,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at $1,056,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $708,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Hologic by 189.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 45,168 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Hologic by 2.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 101,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,188,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.9% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 133,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,842,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

Hologic Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average of $75.21. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.