Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $23.51 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,548 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 94,705 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $23,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Ossiam raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 71,270 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.1 %

AEM opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the topic of several research reports. CSFB upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

