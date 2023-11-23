Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $24.29 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $24,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,580,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANSS

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $298.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.75 and its 200-day moving average is $309.42.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.