Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hess were worth $23,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HES

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $144.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.53. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $113.82 and a 1-year high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.