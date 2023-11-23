Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $23,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 6.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,454,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $623,800,000 after acquiring an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in HubSpot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,314,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total value of $295,458.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,217 shares in the company, valued at $17,227,099.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,283 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,159. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.14.

HUBS opened at $467.66 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.74 and a one year high of $581.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

