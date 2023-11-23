Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $24,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE QSR opened at $70.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average of $71.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.99 and a twelve month high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

