Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,685 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 16,859 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $23,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 22,546.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,235,649 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $200,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,777 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after purchasing an additional 785,055 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,449,000 after buying an additional 749,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $65,817,000 after buying an additional 613,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.72.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $113.57 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $114.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $296,668.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $781,021.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $296,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at $781,021.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,762 shares of company stock worth $3,426,153 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

