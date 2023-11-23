Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $20,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,853,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,416,000 after purchasing an additional 806,157 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $118,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

Quanta Services stock opened at $183.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.61 and a 12-month high of $212.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

