Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 503,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Fortis were worth $21,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortis during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FTS stock opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Fortis Increases Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 12.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 76.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortis

Fortis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.