Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,077 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $24,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,398,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $369,590,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 36.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,470,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,303,000 after buying an additional 3,632,891 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,141,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,898,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,171 shares in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

NYSE:SLF opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.5637 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

